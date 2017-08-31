Spartanburg District 1 Schools collect water for Houston

Spartanburg School District 1 is doing its part to help those in need in Texas.

Schools are collecting water bottles Thursday and Friday to send to Houston. District leaders said the water will go to Hurricane Harvey victims and rescue workers.

Parents can drop of cases of water during morning and afternoon car lines. There will be people on site to help unload the water.

The district is asking the community to get involved as well. Anyone can donate water to any district one school during the day at each school's designated water drop off spot.

District 1 schools include:

Chapman High

Campobello Gramling

Holly Springs-Motlow

Inman Elementary

Inman Intermediate

Landrum High

Landrum Middle

Mabry Middle

New Prospect Elementary

OP Earle Elementary

DONATE: FOX Carolina teams up with Ingles for Hurricane Harvey donation drive

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.