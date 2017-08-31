Spartanburg District 1 Schools collect water for Houston - FOX Carolina 21

Spartanburg District 1 Schools collect water for Houston

Water drop off site at OP Earle Elementary (FOX Carolina/ Aug 31, 2017) Water drop off site at OP Earle Elementary (FOX Carolina/ Aug 31, 2017)
INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg School District 1 is doing its part to help those in need in Texas.

Schools are collecting water bottles Thursday and Friday to send to Houston. District leaders said the water will go to Hurricane Harvey victims and rescue workers.

Parents can drop of cases of water during morning and afternoon car lines. There will be people on site to help unload the water.

The district is asking the community to get involved as well. Anyone can donate water to any district one school during the day at each school's designated water drop off spot.

District 1 schools include:

  • Chapman High
  • Campobello Gramling
  • Holly Springs-Motlow
  • Inman Elementary
  • Inman Intermediate
  • Landrum High
  • Landrum Middle
  • Mabry Middle
  • New Prospect Elementary
  • OP Earle Elementary

