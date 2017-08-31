ALBIS officially opening new manufacturing plant in Duncan Thursday

ALBIS Barnet Polymers will hold a grand opening event at its new plant in Duncan on Thursday, according to the news release from the company.

The new plant on East Main Street is the result of a $14 million investment.

Officials said the plant will create more than 60 jobs.

The plant will manufacture “prime technical compoands under the ALCOM und ALTECH brands,” the company said.

The plant can produce 30 million pounds per year.

ALBIS officials are expected to attend, along with U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham, and members of both the Spartanburg County Council and Duncan Town Council.

The grand opening celebration begins at 11 a.m.

