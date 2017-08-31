Summer Harvest Festival set for Thursday at Taylors Mill - FOX Carolina 21

Summer Harvest Festival set for Thursday at Taylors Mill

TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Summer Harvest Festival at Taylors Mill on Thursday will be the closing summer event at the Taylors Farmers Market, officials said.

The festival will be from 4 to 8 p.m.

The event will feature live music from Mark Webb Jr. and The Muchmores.

