Coroner identifies stabbing victim slain in Spartanburg Co.

Deputies and the coroner were called to a homicide investigation at an address on Buckingham Road in the Duncan area Thursday morning.

Dispatchers said the 911 call came in just after 6 a.m.

PHOTOS: Coroner, deputies investigating Spartanburg Co. death

Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed his office was called to the scene and was investigating a death alongside deputies.

Clevenger later identified the victim as 33-year-old Jeremy Edgar Bell of Lansdowne Road. Bell suffered multiple stab wounds and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Investigators were on scene for several hours Thursday morning. Forensics teams collected evidence from outside a mobile and and around a Ford pickup truck parked near the property.

The pickup truck was later towed from the scene. A Chrysler 300 was also towed from the scene.

The case remains under investigation.

MORE NEWS: Southern gasoline pipeline to shut down due to Harvey

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.