Dispatch: Coroner called to reported stabbing in Spartanburg County

Deputies and the coroner were called to a reported stabbing at an address on Buckingham Road in the Duncan area Thursday morning, according to emergency dispatchers.

Dispatchers said the 911 call came in just after 6 a.m.

Dispatchers said deputies were still at the scene as of 8:10 a.m.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed his office was called to the scene and was investigating a death alongside deputies.

"We have responded to the area but I cannot confirm what type death we have at this point," Clevenger stated in an e-mail.

Clevenger said more information would be released as it becomes available.

FOX Carolina has a crew headed to the scene.

