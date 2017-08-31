Suspect arrested, victim identified in deadly Spartanburg Co. stabbing

Deputies and the coroner were called to a homicide investigation at an address on Buckingham Road in the Duncan area Thursday morning.

Dispatchers said the 911 call came in just after 6 a.m. Deputies said the initial call was to assist an ambulance but it was upgraded to a stabbing while they were en route.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger later identified the victim as 33-year-old Jeremy Edgar Bell of Lansdowne Road. Bell suffered multiple stab wounds and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Investigators were on scene for several hours Thursday morning. Forensics teams collected evidence from outside a mobile and and around a Ford pickup truck parked near the property.

The pickup truck was later towed from the scene. A Chrysler 300 was also towed from the scene.

On Thursday afternoon, deputies said 48-year-old Lawton Leroy Holloway was arrested in connection with the incident. Holloway is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies said Holloway told them the stabbing victim had tried to assault a female at the scene, but other interviews and evidence didn't support his claims.

The investigation into Holloway's motive remains under investigation.

