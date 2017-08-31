Spartanburg police: suspect in gas station robbery covered face with shirt, hand with plastic bag

Spartanburg police an armed robbery at the Petro Point on Union Street.

The robbery occurred Wednesday night.

Police said a man entered the store with a white t-shirt covering his head and a gray plastic bag covering his hand so that it appeared the bag was covering a gun.

The man pointed the bagged hand at the clerk and ordered her to give him everything in the cash drawer.

The clerk handed over the money and activated the panic alarm.

Police said the suspect may have fled in a dark colored vehicle that took off from Bronco’s restaurant and headed toward Southport Road.

The suspect was described as between 5’10” and 6’ tall and was wearing a blue jacket and dark pants.

