Abbeville man sentenced to prison for molesting young girl in 2016

An Abbeville man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 10 in 2016, according to Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo.

A jury found George Anthony Clark, 44, guilty of third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor Wednesday afternoon.

The judge then issued the 15-year sentence, which Stumbo said is the maximum allowed by state law.

Once released from prison, Clark must be monitored by GPS an and will be listed on the sex offender registry for life.

In April 2016, Clark molested a young child while at his girlfriend’s house in Abbeville. The victim immediately told her parents, who notified law enforcement. Clark was arrested in May 2016.

“There is simply no room in our society for predators like George Anthony Clark and we will continue to stand up and fight for those who have fallen prey to them,” Stumbo stated. “It is my hope and prayer that victim and her family can gain some closure with this result and move forward stronger.”

