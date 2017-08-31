Deputies: Spartanburg man threw Katana sword at vehicle that tried to run him over

Spartanburg County deputies are investigating an incident in which they said a man admitted to throwing a Katana sword at a vehicle that he claims tried to run him over.

Deputies responded to a call on Ross Road on Wednesday.

According to the incident report, the victim saw a man trespassing on his property. The victim then chased the suspect in an attempt to identify the trespasser at which time the suspect got into the passenger's side of a gold Jeep Grand Cherokee, the report states. Another man was driving the vehicle and accelerated quickly to try to run over the victim, the report states.

Deputies said the victim told them he carried a Katana-style sword during the chase and threw it at the moving vehicle to distract the driver.

The SUV then swerved and hit a row of mailboxes before driving away from the scene, deputies said. According to the report, deputies did find visible damage to the mailboxes.

The suspect has yet to be identified.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.