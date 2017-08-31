Upstate sheriff warns deadly fentanyl compounds may be disguised as candy

An Upstate sheriff is warning parents to be on the lookout for a deadly drug that may be disguised as Pez candy.

“This is something that we have not seen in Oconee County as of yet,” Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw stated in a news release. “However, there have been reports from other agencies where Pez candy has been seized with the possibility that it could be disguised as fentanyl, pending lab results. There have been stories circulating on the internet since last year with the same information.”

The sheriff said fentanyl can easily be pressed into shapes and pills.

“There is no question that evidence shows that fentanyl or carfentanil can be pressed into pill form to make it look like prescription medication, however, we want to make our citizens aware so they can tell their children not to accept candy except from adults that you as parents and guardians trust.”

Crenshaw said Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine while carfentanil, which is used in tranquilizing large mammals, is 10,000 times more powerful than morphine. These drugs are often used to cut other drugs, such as heroin. The drugs can be deadly in small doses after inhalation, ingestion, or absorption though the skin.

“Due to the opioid epidemic in our country, the sheriff’s office has been proactive in trying to save the lives of potential overdose victims, including our own officers, other public safety officials and the general public and that is why we issued Narcan to our deputies earlier this year,” continued Crenshaw. “With all the attention devoted to the opioid epidemic recently, dealers and suppliers may be looking at different avenues through which they distribute drugs and by using something disguised as candy, it could be something that could damage our children. There even may be ways to purchase these types of drugs over the internet in the form of Pez candies over the internet, according to media reports that have been published.”

MORE NEWS: Southern gasoline pipeline to shut down due to Harvey

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.