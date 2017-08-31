Henderson Co. Sheriff's Office warns public to be on the lookout for counterfeit money

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is warning business owners and members of the public to be on the lookout for counterfeit money. Fake bills can be of any amount.

There are ways to distinguish the counterfeit bills from real bills. According to the Sheriff's Office, the counterfeit bills are made of a lower quality paper and are marked with bright pink or red Chinese characters on the front and back of the bills. Inspection of security features, including watermarks and security threads, can also aid in determining if a bill is counterfeit or real.

The Sheriff's Office is also suggesting businesses to use counterfeit detector pens and to mark $5 and $10 bills in addition to examining bills that are $20 or higher.

If you encounter counterfeit money, contact local law enforcement.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.