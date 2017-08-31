Attorney General: Upstate man facing 13 charges after distribution of child porn

The South Carolina Attorney General's Office said a Blacksburg man was arrested Wednesday on 13 charges connected to a child pornography investigation.

Investigators said they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding 29-year-old Nathaniel Leron Jordon. After an investigation, officials said they linked Jordon to the distribution of child porn.

He is also accused of engaging in sexually-explicit conversations, including the sending of nude photos, to someone he thought was a minor.

Jordon was arrested and charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of criminal solicitation of a minor and two counts of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.

The case will be prosecuted by the office of the attorney general, who stressed all defendants are innocent until proven guilty.

