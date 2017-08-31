Pleasant weather for Labor Day Weekend

Much quieter weather will enter the area today with some foggy spots east of Greenville along I-85 toward Charlotte where a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 11 AM.

The rest of the day will be fairly comfortable with highs in the lower 80s in the Upstate, partly cloudy skies and a brisk southwest wind at 5-15 mph gusting upwards of 20 mph at times.

The mountains will be a little cooler thanks to more cloud cover and perhaps a stray shower along the Tennessee border with highs only reaching the lower 70s.

We’ll warm up more both Sunday and Labor Day with highs in the lower to middle 80s courtesy of more sunshine before our next system arrives from the west on Wednesday giving us our next decent chance for rain and thunderstorms.

The rest of next week for the most part should stay dry and mild.

TROPICS: Category 2 Hurricane Irma continues to strengthen possibly into a major hurricane again in the central Atlantic and is forecast to move west toward the Lesser Antilles and eventually turn to the northeast toward the U.S. However, it is still up in the air as to whether it will stay in the waters of the ocean or make a move inland toward the east coast. We’ll continue to monitor any changes in the coming days for any impacts next weekend.

