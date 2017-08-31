Rain likely through Friday, strong storms possible

Rain will stick around, off and on, through Friday as the remnants of Harvey moves by our area. There will be a slight chance for storms each afternoon, especially late Friday.

Expect rain to thin out a bit toward this evening, but isolated showers will linger into the overnight. Lows will cool to the mid to upper 60s. Friday will bring rain to start the day, then a chance for t-storms during the late afternoon hours. Any storm that develops will need to be watched for damaging winds and the development of a tornado. This activity should remain fairly isolated and will move out toward 5-7PM.

Friday night skies will slowly clear and we’ll be heading into a very nice weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the low 80s for the Upstate and upper 70s in the mountains. Similar conditions will prevail on Sunday as well.

Labor Day Monday will be mostly dry with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s, which is right on par for average this time of year.

We’ll be monitoring Irma as we head into next week. It could be a major hurricane over the Atlantic and have some influence on the east coast by next weekend. Stay tuned!

