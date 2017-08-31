Severe storms this afternoon

Today will need to be a day where you pay extra close attention to the weather as the remnants of Harvey makes its way across the southeastern United States giving the Carolinas a threat for severe weather.

Widely scattered rain and storms push into the region this afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the middle 70s to near 80. A wind advisory is in place for strong gusts for Graham, Swain, Haywood, Macon, and Jackson counties in North Carolina until 6pm.

An IMPORTANT note for today’s weather is that with Harvey bringing so much spin to the atmosphere, any showers or storms that form will be capable of producing brief spin-up tornadoes, so make sure to have a way of getting weather alerts while going about your Friday.

Most of the storm activity should wrap up by 7-8 PM leaving the entire Labor Day weekend dry and mild with highs in the upper 70s in the mountains to middle 80s in the Upstate under a mostly sunny sky.

Our next rain chance will come next Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front approaches the area. Meanwhile, Hurricane Irma remains a dangerous hurricane in the central Atlantic Ocean, and is forecast to move west and perhaps continue strengthening.

It does not pose an immediate threat to the U.S. but it is also too early to determine its track this far out, so people need to stay aware of its progress over the next week or so.

