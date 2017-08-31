Spotty showers through evening

Most of the showers and embedded storm activity should wrap up by sunset, leaving the entire Labor Day weekend dry and mild with highs in the upper 70s in the mountains to middle 80s in the Upstate under a mostly sunny sky.

Our next rain chance will come next Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front approaches the area. Meanwhile, Hurricane Irma remains a dangerous hurricane in the central Atlantic Ocean, and is forecast to move west and perhaps continue strengthening.

It does not pose an immediate threat to the U.S. but it is also too early to determine its track this far out, so people need to stay aware of its progress over the next week or so.

