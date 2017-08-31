Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office collecting donations for TX hur - FOX Carolina 21

Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office collecting donations for TX hurricane victims

Sheriff Chuck Wright (FOX Carolina/File) Sheriff Chuck Wright (FOX Carolina/File)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said donations are being collected to help those in need after devastation from Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Donations can be dropped off at the left side of the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office building between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Donations will also be collected between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Below is the physical address for the sheriff's office:

8045 Howard Street
Spartanburg, SC 29303

Below is a list of donations needed:

  • Baby food
  • Baby formula
  • Diapers
  • Aspirin
  • Clothing - Men & Women, (NEW)
  • Baby and children's clothes (NEW)
  • Toiletries
  • Sanitizer
  • Soap
  • Toothbrushes & Toothpaste
  • Wipes
  • Bottled Water
  • Paper towels
  • Kleenex
  • Sanitary needs for Women
  • Combs & Hairbrushes
  • Disposables razors & shaving creme
  • Gloves
  • Tools (any type to gut houses)

