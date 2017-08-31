Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office collecting donations for TX hurricane victims

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said donations are being collected to help those in need after devastation from Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Donations can be dropped off at the left side of the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office building between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Donations will also be collected between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Below is the physical address for the sheriff's office:

8045 Howard Street

Spartanburg, SC 29303

Below is a list of donations needed:

Baby food

Baby formula

Diapers

Aspirin

Clothing - Men & Women, (NEW)

Baby and children's clothes (NEW)

Toiletries

Sanitizer

Soap

Toothbrushes & Toothpaste

Wipes

Bottled Water

Paper towels

Kleenex

Sanitary needs for Women

Combs & Hairbrushes

Disposables razors & shaving creme

Gloves

Tools (any type to gut houses)

