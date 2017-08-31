Pickens man convicted of sexually assaulting child - FOX Carolina 21

Pickens man convicted of sexually assaulting child

Posted: Updated:
(Source: AP images) (Source: AP images)
PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Solicitor's Office said an Upstate man was convicted on Wednesday of sexually abusing a child under the age of 11.

David Scott Bagwell, 35, was arrested after a child disclosed to an employee with the Department of Social Services that the abuse had occurred between August and October 2013.

An investigation led by the Pickens County Sheriff's Office resulted in a first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge against Bagwell.

He was convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison. He must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence before being eligible for release.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.