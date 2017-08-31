Pickens man convicted of sexually assaulting child

The Solicitor's Office said an Upstate man was convicted on Wednesday of sexually abusing a child under the age of 11.

David Scott Bagwell, 35, was arrested after a child disclosed to an employee with the Department of Social Services that the abuse had occurred between August and October 2013.

An investigation led by the Pickens County Sheriff's Office resulted in a first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge against Bagwell.

He was convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison. He must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence before being eligible for release.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.