Deputies: Henderson Co. man tried to sell boat stolen from deceased owner

Christopher Thomas Pressley was arrested Thursday. (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office) Christopher Thomas Pressley was arrested Thursday. (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
ETOWAH, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Henderson County detectives arrested a man after they said he tried to sell a stolen boat.

Christopher Thomas Pressley, 30, was arrested for felony possession of stolen goods and felony attempt to obtain property by false pretenses. 

On Aug. 22, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office received a Crime Stoppers' tip about someone that was attempting to sell a stolen boat. Upon further investigation, detectives found that the 1982 Brass Tracker boat was stolen and the owner was deceased.

Undercover detectives arranged to meet with the seller of the stolen boat and arrested Pressley. 

Pressley was released from the Henderson County Jail on bond. 

