Clemson CATbus crashes; no one on board - FOX Carolina 21

Courtesy: Clemson Area Transit Courtesy: Clemson Area Transit
CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Clemson's communication director for student affairs said no one was injured when a Clemson Area Transit (CAT) bus crashed on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. at Centennial Boulevard and the Avenue of Champions near Littlejohn Coliseum. The crash was due to a mechanical failure while the bus was parked.

Philip Sikes said the bus rolled down the road and down steps in lot five. The bus suffered some front end damage as to the rails to the stairs.

No driver or passengers were on board and no one was struck, Sikes said.

