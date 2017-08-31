Colonial Pipeline estimates service to be restored to Houston on Sunday

Colonial Pipeline said impacts from Hurricane Harvey to systems in Houston, Pasadena and Cedar Bayou have prompted part of their gas line to be shut down.

The stations closed are all located west of the Lake Charles station in Louisiana. Thirteen refineries are located between Houston and Herbert, where the closures are in effect.

In an update on Thursday, Colonial said lines one and two to the east of Lake Charles are continuing to operate.

Officials estimate service will be returned to Houston facilities on Sunday. The company said its first priority is regarding the safety of Colonial employees, some of whom had to be evacuated due to flooding.

The Associated Press reports that the pipeline provides nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.