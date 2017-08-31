Colonial Pipeline restores service to one line, says another will be operational soon

Colonial Pipeline said impacts from Hurricane Harvey to systems in Houston, Pasadena and Cedar Bayou prompted part of their gas line to be shut down.

The stations closed are all located west of the Lake Charles station in Louisiana. Thirteen refineries are located between Houston and Herbert, where the closures are in effect.

In an update on Friday, Colonial said lines one and two to the east of Lake Charles are continuing to operate, drawing from available terminal and refinery supplies. Lines from Houston to Hebert remain down due to the storm and flooding.

The company said its first priority is regarding the safety of Colonial employees, some of whom had to be evacuated due to flooding.

Before operations from Houston to Hebert could resume, however, Colonial said needed to "complete an assessment of their lines, facilities and right of ways in those areas and make the necessary repairs before restarting the line."

On Monday, Line 2 was restarted between Houston and Lake Charles. Line 1 is expected to be restarted in the same area on Tuesday.

The Associated Press reports that the pipeline provides nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline.

