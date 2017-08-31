Harvey disrupts pipelines which could affect Upstate gas prices

The City of Houston is underwater. There are reports roads are roaring rivers and doorsteps are darkened with floodwater.

"I can not even imagine anything like that," Lisa Lowery said as she pumped gas.

She says her heart is with those in Houston.

"All we can do is pray for them. They're in God's hands and I know we have a lot of local people who are doing fundraisers," Lowery said.

Lowery filled-up at a Spinx gas station in Greenville. She says she decided to put gas in the tank before prices at the pump went up.

"It usually takes about $20-25 to fill up- it's $38.14," she said.

Some pipelines are disrupted because of Harvey.

"The rigs in the Gulf of Mexico shut down and everybody had to be evacuated so hence we don't have that production of crude," Stewart Spinks, founder and board chairman of The Spinx Company, Inc. said.

He says the refinery business and how gas gets to pumps can be complicated.

"Then it moves to the refineries and they have had to send people home," Spinks explained.

The Spinx Company, Inc. uses the Kinder-Morgan Plantation Pipeline and the Colonial Pipeline. The Colonial line runs from the Houston area and the Plantation line runs from Louisiana to lines in Belton.

"Plantation is running at 100 percent," Spinks said.

However, some Colonial lines are running at a reduced rate and some are shut down. Spinks says the most important thing to do is not panic.

"We're not going to have a shortage and you'll probably be wise to invest in that product as you need it," He said.

He's monitoring pipeline distribution and praying for Houston.

"Our hopes and prayers are that the suffering down there is relieved soon," he said.

