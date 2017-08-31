Upstate high schools sell shirts to raise money for Hurricane Ha - FOX Carolina 21

Upstate high schools sell shirts to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief

Posted: Updated:
Dorman and Eastside shirts show support for Texas. (Source: Dorman High School and Eastside High School). Dorman and Eastside shirts show support for Texas. (Source: Dorman High School and Eastside High School).
GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Two Upstate high schools have started fundraisers for Hurricane Harvey relief. Dorman High School and Eastside High School have designed t-shirts to show their support for the people of Texas. 

The Dorman shirts are on sale now at the school's reception desk. The shirts cost $10 each. 

The Eastside shirts will be available starting Wednesday, Sept. 6. during the school's Eagle hour, which is 12:10 p.m. to 1:09 p.m. The shirts cost $12 each. 

One hundred percent of the profits from both schools' sales will go towards Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Texas. 

