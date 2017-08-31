SBI assisting with Madison Co. death investigation - FOX Carolina 21

SBI assisting with Madison Co. death investigation

MADISON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) -

North Carolina's State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with a death investigation in Madison County, announced officials on Thursday.

SBI officials confirmed that they were assisting the investigation in the Hot Springs area of the county

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with FOX Caroling for more on this developing story.

