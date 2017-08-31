Police: Man arrested, hospitalized after fleeing Home Depot with stolen tools, jumping into stranger's van

Spartanburg police were responded to the Dorman Centre Home Depot on Thursday, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers said the original call came in at 5:44 p.m. and was for a larceny.

According to police, a man went into Home Depot and stole a bag of tools. As he was running away from security across the parking lot, police said the man attempted to get into a woman's car at the nearby Bojangles.

When the man couldn't get inside the car, police said he took off running again before jumping into the passenger side of a man's van on Dorman Centre Drive.

Police quickly showed up to the scene, and blocked the van in. The suspect was arrested at the scene and no one was injured.

Officials with the Spartanburg Police Department said the man was "out of shape" and was sent to the hospital due to all the running he did. He will be charged upon his release from the hospital.

