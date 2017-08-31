Dispatch: Deputies searching for 2 men in Dollar Tree armed robb - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Deputies searching for 2 men in Dollar Tree armed robbery

Posted: Updated:
Scene of reported armed robbery at South Church Street Dollar Tree (FOX Carolina/ 8/31/17) Scene of reported armed robbery at South Church Street Dollar Tree (FOX Carolina/ 8/31/17)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers said deputies are responding after reports of an armed robbery in Spartanburg County.

The incident happened at the Dollar Tree on South Church Street in Spartanburg.

Spartanburg County deputies are searching for 2 men in connection with the armed robbery. They are still on scene investigating at this time.

