Dispatch: Deputies searching for 2 men in Dollar Tree armed robbery

Scene of reported armed robbery at South Church Street Dollar Tree (FOX Carolina/ 8/31/17)

Scene of reported armed robbery at South Church Street Dollar Tree (FOX Carolina/ 8/31/17)

Dispatchers said deputies are responding after reports of an armed robbery in Spartanburg County.

The incident happened at the Dollar Tree on South Church Street in Spartanburg.

Spartanburg County deputies are searching for 2 men in connection with the armed robbery. They are still on scene investigating at this time.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Deputies announce charges in deadly Anderson Co. child abuse case

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.