Exclusive: Anderson family remembers son murdered by serial killer Todd Kohlhepp

An Anderson family remembers their son one year after he went missing.

Charlie David Carver disappeared with his girlfriend, Kala Brown on August 31, 2016.

Two months later, Carver’s body was found on serial killer, Todd Kohlhepp’s Woodruff property.

“It’s hard to believe it’s already been one year since he went missing,” said Chuck Carver, “The 65 days he was missing was tough. There was a lot of praying done in those 65 days.”

It’s been 365 days and Carver’s family says those days haven’t gotten any easier.

“Once we get a little closure and move on and try to remember the good things, we get a lot of little reminders, like the one year anniversary,” said his stepmom, Julie Carver.

Carver’s family says they pray for closure but questions still linger making it hard to move on.

“I’m just trying to get a better understanding of what went on or what went wrong,” said Chuck Carver.

The Carvers recently visited the property where Charlie’s body was found.

“I walked some of the property and that was hard knowing that was the last place he was alive,” said Chuck Carver, “I just assumed he was closer to everything but he was in the middle of nowhere.”

One year later, Carver family says they’re no closer to finding answers about what happened to him.

“Things just don’t add up,” said Julie Carver.

Some of their biggest questions are about the timeline on the day Charlie disappeared.

Chuck Carver believes those answers could be found in case files he says he was not given access to.

“If the case is over, why haven’t they released those? It just doesn’t make sense,” said Carver.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.