Upstate woman: Father's ashes, irreplaceable items stolen from storage unit

Greenwood Police confirm there have been thefts inside of two area storage facilities.

Police said there were three units burglarized inside a facility on the 200 block of Birchtree Drive in Greenwood. One Upstate woman, Angela Proffitt, said she lost everything.

"I had things that my daddy gave me when I was 16-years-old in that storage unit," Proffitt said. "Walking into that storage unit, I was just numb. I'm still numb. I'm devastated."

She said she was using the storage unit temporarily, housing her things as she was looking for a new home. Proffitt said she lost her daughter's baby pictures, furniture passed down in her family, and even her father's ashes.

"My dad was my best friend," said Proffitt. "He's been deceased six years this year. All the pictures of him, all of my yearbooks, all my annuals, my whole life was in that building."

Greenwood Police are actively investigating the incident.

"I can also tell you that we have had reports of three other units being burglarized at that facility, along with one unit at a different facility," officials with the police department explained. "We are still working with the victims to determine what all was stolen and get information that will help us track the merchandise."

Police said they are still trying obtain surveillance footage, but in the meantime, anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Greenwood Police department.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.