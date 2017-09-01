Town of Williamston under boil water advisory

City officials are urging Williamston residents to boil their water vigorously for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

The area is under a boil water advisory after a main distribution line washed out Thursday evening, according to Town of Williamston officials.

Any ice made from water which has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

The boil water advisory is in place until further notice from the Town of Williamston.

