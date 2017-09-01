Troopers: I-385 North shut down in Fountain Inn after deadly cra - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: I-385 North shut down in Fountain Inn after deadly crash

Troopers said a deadly crash shut down I-385 North near Fountain Inn (FOX Carolina/ September 1, 2017) Troopers said a deadly crash shut down I-385 North near Fountain Inn (FOX Carolina/ September 1, 2017)
FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said they are investigating a deadly crash blocking I-385 North in the Fountain Inn area early Friday morning.

Troopers said the crash occurred shortly after 4 a.m. near mile marker 24.

All northbound lanes were blocked due to the crash.

Troopers said northbound drivers would be detoured onto SC 418.

Drivers can take a right on SC 418 and then make a left on North Woods Drive, which fronts I-385, and get back onto the interstate at Exit 24.

