All lanes blocked on I-85 N near GA / SC border

The Georgia Department of Transportation reported all lanes blocked on I-85 North near the South Carolina border Friday morning.

The crash was near Exit 177 for Whitworth Road in Hart County.

Two tractor trailers were involved.

No other details were immediately available.

