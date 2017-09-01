Week 2 high school football gets early start, 2 shutout wins - FOX Carolina 21

Week 2 high school football gets early start, 2 shutout wins

Posted: Updated:
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

High school football got an early start in Week 2 when several teams the potential for rainy weather led many teams to play on Thursday night.

Woodmont shutout Wade Hampton 19-0 when the Wildcats hosted the Generals.

The Broome Centurions also rolled over Landrum for a shutout 35-0 win.

The Blue Ridge Tigers rallied for a comeback in a heartbreaker 28-27 win over Riverside.

The Southside Christian Sabres dominated McCormick for a 65-28 victory.

The Chesnee Eagles soared over Woodruff, defeating the Wolverines 42-28.

The action continues on Friday when TL Hanna heads to Boiling Springs for the Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week.

FOX Carolina will also have crews at the following games:

  • Easley at Belton-Honea Path
  • Laurens at Chapman
  • West Oak at Christ Church
  • Seneca at Daniel
  • Dorman at Hillcrest
  • Mauldin at JL Mann
  • Don Bosco Prep (NJ) at Byrnes
  • Wren at Powdersville.
  • Etowah (GA) at Spartanburg

Tune in to Friday Night Blitz for highlights from these and scores from all Upstate games starting at 10:30 p.m.

Get photos, score updates, videos and more on our Friday Night Blitz page throughout the evening.

