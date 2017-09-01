Clemson to celebrate return of football season with First Friday Parade

Clemson fans will celebrate the return of football season with the First Friday Parade on Friday evening if the weather permits, according to the university.

The parade begins at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Cherry Road and Highway 93.

The university said more than 70 organizations are participating in the event, including university departments, student groups, community groups and sororities.

The Clemson men’s soccer team will play South Carolina at Riggs Field following the parade. Officials said a pep rally will be held at halftime in which the winners of the annual Banner Competition and Miss First Friday will be named.

Fans should check the university calendar to see if weather will impact the event, officials said.

Clemson hosts Kent State at noon on Saturday for the season opener.

The game will air on ESPN.

