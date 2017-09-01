Kangaroo on Haywood Rd. robbed early Friday morning

Kangaroo on Hawyood Rd at Airport Rd (FOX Carolina/ Sep. 1, 2017)

Workers at the Kangaroo on Haywood Road at Airport Road said the gas station was robbed early Friday morning.

The robbery happened around 4:40 a.m. No one was hurt.

The suspect fled before police arrived.

FOX Carolina has reached out to the Greenville Police Department for additional information.

