Kangaroo on Haywood Rd. robbed early Friday morning - FOX Carolina 21

Kangaroo on Haywood Rd. robbed early Friday morning

Kangaroo on Hawyood Rd at Airport Rd (FOX Carolina/ Sep. 1, 2017) Kangaroo on Hawyood Rd at Airport Rd (FOX Carolina/ Sep. 1, 2017)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Workers at the Kangaroo on Haywood Road at Airport Road said the gas station was robbed early Friday morning.

The robbery happened around 4:40 a.m. No one was hurt.

The suspect fled before police arrived.

FOX Carolina has reached out to the Greenville Police Department for additional information.

