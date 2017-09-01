Police: Man arrested after urinating from his front porch in front of children

Union police said a 71-year-old man was arrested Thursday after children saw him expose himself and urinate from his front porch.

Police said Charlie Gregory was charged with indecent exposure.

Police said officers were called to Second Avenue on Wednesday and met with one of Gregory’s neighbors, who reported that Gregory has a habit of walking out onto his front porch and relieving himself in view of children. The neighbor said Gregory had been asked multiple times to stop but continued to urinate outside.

Officers spoke to two children in the area who both said they had seen Gregory expose himself and urinate outside, per incident reports.

Officers also said they could smell a strong odor of urine from outside Gregory’s home.

MORE NEWS: Week 2 high school football gets early start, 2 shutout wins

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.