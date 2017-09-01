Operation Dry Baby Bottoms aims to collect 1 million diapers for Upstate families in need

The Diaper Bank of the Carolinas and its community partners are holding a diaper drive to collect one million diapers for Upstate families in need.

Rosylin Weston with DBC said during a news conference Friday that Operation Dry Baby Bottoms will help combat “Diaper Need” in the area.

“Diaper Need is the inadequate supply of diapers to keep a baby clean, dry and healthy,” Weston said.

Weston and others spoke about Diaper Need and how limited access to diapers can lead to diaper rash, infections, and other ailments.

During the news conference, officials from the City of Greenville said Mayor Knox White had proclaimed September to be Diaper Need Awareness Month.

People are encouraged to participate in the following ways:

Buy diapers and drop them off at designated locations (see below).

Host a diaper drive at your office, church, school, book club, or within your neighborhood.

Donate dollars for Diapers by clicking the donate button on our website.

Encourage friendly competition - between family, friends, or coworkers.

Spread the word on all your social media platforms

Share your success - post pictures on the Diaper Bank of the Carolinas Facebook page.

Below is a list of drop-off locations:

Carol Pyfrom Realty Co.

403 Parker Ivey Dr, Greenville, SC 29607

9am–8pm (M-F) | 9am–5pm (Saturday & Sunday)

1440 Laurens Rd, Greenville, SC 29607

1021 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607

10:00am-8:30pm

*Diaper Drive will be held in the parking lot

1752 Woodruff Rd #205, Greenville, SC 29607

9am–8pm (M-S) | 11am-6pm (Sunday)

847 Cleveland Street, Greenville, SC 29601

6am-8pm (M-Th)

945 S Main St, Greenville, SC 29601

6:00pm-8:00pm

*Drop off diapers at entrance to the stadium

111 Trade St, Greer, SC 29651

8:30am-5:00pm (M-F)

318 S Main St, Greenville, SC 29601

11:30am-10:00pm (T-Saturday) | 11:30am-9:00pm

31 Boland Court, Greenville, SC 29615

8am-5pm (M-F)

1012 Mauldin Rd, Greenville, SC 29607

9am-2pm (Sundays)

6 Logue Ct, Greenville, SC 29615

8:30am-5:00pm (M-F)

1217 John B. White Blvd. Spartanburg S. C.

9am-12pm (Monday-Friday) | 9am-12pm (Saturday)

317 Scuffletown Rd, Simpsonville, SC 29681

5:00am-10:30pm (M-F) | 6:30am-10:00pm (Saturday & Sunday)

1334 Miller Rd, Greenville, SC 29607

8:30am-5:00pm (M-F)

31 Allendale Ln, Greenville, SC 29607

9am-12pm (Sundays)

404 Vardry St, Greenville, SC 29601

10:00am-4:00pm (M-F)

FOX Carolina is proud to be the broadcast sponsor and media partner for Operation Dry Baby Bottoms.

Click here to read more about Operation Dry Baby Bottoms.

