Operation Dry Baby Bottoms aims to collect 1 million diapers for Upstate families in need

Operation Dry Baby Bottoms logo Operation Dry Baby Bottoms logo
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Diaper Bank of the Carolinas and its community partners are holding a diaper drive to collect one million diapers for Upstate families in need.

Rosylin Weston with DBC said during a news conference Friday that Operation Dry Baby Bottoms will help combat “Diaper Need” in the area.

“Diaper Need is the inadequate supply of diapers to keep a baby clean, dry and healthy,” Weston said.

Weston and others spoke about Diaper Need and how limited access to diapers can lead to diaper rash, infections, and other ailments.

During the news conference, officials from the City of Greenville said Mayor Knox White had proclaimed September to be Diaper Need Awareness Month.

People are encouraged to participate in the following ways:

  • Buy diapers and drop them off at designated locations (see below).
  • Host a diaper drive at your office, church, school, book club, or within your neighborhood.
  • Donate dollars for Diapers by clicking the donate button on our website.
  • Encourage friendly competition - between family, friends, or coworkers.
  • Spread the word on all your social media platforms
  • Share your success - post pictures on the Diaper Bank of the Carolinas Facebook page.

Below is a list of drop-off locations:

  • Carol Pyfrom Realty Co.
    403 Parker Ivey Dr, Greenville, SC 29607
    9am–8pm (M-F)  |  9am–5pm (Saturday & Sunday)
  • Consign Works
    1440 Laurens Rd, Greenville, SC 29607
  • COSTCO Greenville – September 15 and 16 ONLY
    1021 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607
    10:00am-8:30pm 
    *Diaper Drive will be held in the parking lot
  • Famous Hair
    1752 Woodruff Rd #205, Greenville, SC 29607
    9am–8pm (M-S) | 11am-6pm (Sunday)
  • First Baptist Greenville Activites and Youth Ministry Center
    847 Cleveland Street, Greenville, SC 29601
    6am-8pm (M-Th)
  • Greenville Drive Game – August 30 ONLY
    945 S Main St, Greenville, SC 29601
    6:00pm-8:00pm 
    *Drop off diapers at entrance to the stadium 
  • Greer Chamber of Commerce
    111 Trade St, Greer, SC 29651
    8:30am-5:00pm (M-F)
  • Larkins Restaurant
    318 S Main St, Greenville, SC 29601
    11:30am-10:00pm (T-Saturday) | 11:30am-9:00pm
  • MyGreenville Office
    31 Boland Court, Greenville, SC 29615
    8am-5pm (M-F)
  • Reedy River Missionary Baptist Church
    1012 Mauldin Rd, Greenville, SC 29607
    9am-2pm (Sundays)
  • ScanSource
    6 Logue Ct, Greenville, SC 29615
    8:30am-5:00pm (M-F)
  • Spartanburg Seventh-Day Adventist Church
    1217 John B. White Blvd. Spartanburg S. C.
    9am-12pm (Monday-Friday) | 9am-12pm (Saturday)
  • Spaulding Farms Ladies Book Club
    Facebook
  • SPORTSCLUB
    317 Scuffletown Rd, Simpsonville, SC 29681
    5:00am-10:30pm (M-F) | 6:30am-10:00pm (Saturday & Sunday)
  • St. Clair Signs
    1334 Miller Rd, Greenville, SC 29607
    8:30am-5:00pm (M-F)
  • St. Phillips Episcopal Church
    31 Allendale Ln, Greenville, SC 29607
    9am-12pm (Sundays)
  • West End Community Center
    404 Vardry St, Greenville, SC 29601
    10:00am-4:00pm (M-F)

FOX Carolina is proud to be the broadcast sponsor and media partner for Operation Dry Baby Bottoms.

Click here to read more about Operation Dry Baby Bottoms.

