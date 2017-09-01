Annual NC Apple Festival begins Friday

Friday marks the beginning of the annual North Carolina Apple Festival.

The festival includes a nine block street fair featuring over 200 vendors, according to the NC Apple Festival website.

The event kicks off with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Historic Courthouse. The festival will have live, free entertainment all weekend. There are also children's activities all weekend, including rides and inflatables.The event concludes with a Labor Day parade.

The festival continues through Labor Day. Friday-Sunday the festival is open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. On Labor Day, the festival opens at 10 a.m. and ends when the parade is over.

For more information and a complete schedule of events and entertainment at the festival, visit their website.

