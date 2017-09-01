Cherokee Co. sheriff asks for help identifying person of interest in burglary

The Cherokee County sheriff is asking for help identifying a person of interest in a burglary.

Sheriff Steve Mueller said Friday that deputies were working to identify a man who tried to use a lottery ticket at a store in Boiling Springs. The lottery ticket was stolen in a burglary.

Mueller said the burglary occurred on August 14 at the 105 Auto Stop on Wilkinsville Highway in Gaffney. The thieves stole lottery tickets and other items, the sheriff said.

On August 26, Mueller said the person of interest tried to collect winnings from one of the stolen lottery tickets.

Mueller asks anyone who can identify the man to call Captain Daniel Ward at 864-489-4722 Extension 119 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

