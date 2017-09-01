Greenville restaurants come together for Hurricane Harvey relief

The event will take place on Monday, Sept. 4. (Source: The Peace Center)

The Greenville culinary community is coming to together to support those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Organizers said the Brunch for a Cause event will take place on Monday, Sept. 4.

A group of Greenville restaurants will host a family brunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Main Street. Restaurants in the area are providing food and staff for the event.

100 percent of the proceeds from the event will go the American Red Cross. The cost to attend the brunch is a minimum donation of $40 for adults, $20 for children 7-16, and children under 6 can attend for free. Tickets will be available at the event or on the Peace Center's website.

For more information and a full list of participating restaurants, visit the Brunch for a Cause website.

