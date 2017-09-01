Deputies: 3 arrested after Buncombe Co. shooting, foot chase

A nurse claims she was assaulted by a Salt Lake City police officer when she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient.More >
A nurse claims she was assaulted by a Salt Lake City police officer when she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient.More >
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >
The Anderson County Coroner's Office said charges have been filed in the death of an 8-month-old child.More >
The Anderson County Coroner's Office said charges have been filed in the death of an 8-month-old child.More >
An individual in Anderson County has died due to West Nile Virus, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.More >
An individual in Anderson County has died due to West Nile Virus, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.More >
Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said a 72-year-old woman died early Friday morning after her vehicle was struck by a wrong-way driver on I-385 North in the Fountain Inn area.More >
Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said a 72-year-old woman died early Friday morning after her vehicle was struck by a wrong-way driver on I-385 North in the Fountain Inn area.More >
A 4-year-old Florida girl was found crying in an unlocked van with her mother unconscious from a suspected overdose.More >
A 4-year-old Florida girl was found crying in an unlocked van with her mother unconscious from a suspected overdose.More >
Spartanburg police were responded to the Dorman Centre Home Depot on Thursday, according to dispatchers.More >
Spartanburg police were responded to the Dorman Centre Home Depot on Thursday, according to dispatchers.More >
An Anderson man was sentenced to 17 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release Wednesday after he pleaded guilty of interstate transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, according to the US Attorney’s Office in Western North Carolina.More >
An Anderson man was sentenced to 17 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release Wednesday after he pleaded guilty of interstate transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, according to the US Attorney’s Office in Western North Carolina.More >
Deputies said multiple arrests were made in connection with a search warrant in Forest Hills, NC.More >
Deputies said multiple arrests were made in connection with a search warrant in Forest Hills, NC.More >
Union police said a 71-year-old man was arrested Thursday after children saw him expose himself and urinate from his front porch.More >
Union police said a 71-year-old man was arrested Thursday after children saw him expose himself and urinate from his front porch.More >
Week 2 of Upstate high school football kicks off. (8/31/17)
Week 2 of Upstate high school football kicks off. (8/31/17)
The Spartanburg County coroner said he and deputies were investigating a death of Buckingham Road on August 31, 2017.
The Spartanburg County coroner said he and deputies were investigating a death of Buckingham Road on August 31, 2017.
Hearts with Hands volunteers pack boxes of food and donations to send to Hurricane Harvey victims. (8/30/17)
Hearts with Hands volunteers pack boxes of food and donations to send to Hurricane Harvey victims. (8/30/17)
The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office introduces two new bloodhound puppies, Riley and Sam.More >
The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office introduces two new bloodhound puppies, Riley and Sam.More >
Bystander Camden Mounts shared photos with FOX Carolina of the aftermath of a suspected DUI crash in Clemson.More >
Bystander Camden Mounts shared photos with FOX Carolina of the aftermath of a suspected DUI crash in Clemson.More >
Niche.com released its list of the best public high schools in South Carolina for 2018.More >
Niche.com released its list of the best public high schools in South Carolina for 2018.More >
A tree planting and balloon release ceremony was held in honor of Brittany Foster, the woman who officials say was found dead in her apartment on Aug. 29, 2015.More >
A tree planting and balloon release ceremony was held in honor of Brittany Foster, the woman who officials say was found dead in her apartment on Aug. 29, 2015.More >
Jim McGuffin's age isn't slowing him down.More >
Jim McGuffin's age isn't slowing him down.More >