Deputies: 3 arrested after Buncombe Co. shooting, foot chase

Buncombe County deputies said Friday that three people had been arrested after an incident in which shots were fired into a home suspects ran from deputies in Candler.

Deputies said the incident occurred on Hidden Valley Street on Wednesday.

Multiple gunshots were fired and deputies said at least one round entered a home.

Deputies spotted the suspects’ vehicle and then engaged in a foot chase with multiple people.

One suspect, Travis Adam Buffington, was captured and charged with resisting public officers.

On Thursday, deputies said further investigation led them to Thomas Eugene Kriner and Brandon Michael Marler at an address in Haywood County. Both were arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. Haywood County deputies also found the gun hidden in a separate residence.

