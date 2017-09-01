Spartanburg police urge citizens to secure homes after burglary suspect climbs in window

The Spartanburg Police Department is encouraging citizens to lock their doors and windows after a home burglary on Thursday morning.

Around 3 a.m. officers were dispatched to a breaking and entering incident in the Beaumont Mills Neighborhood. Police said a suspect entered a residence through an open window and demanded money from the homeowner.

Police said he was able to get away with a sum of cash. He was described as a male in his thirties with a dark sweatshirt and something covering his face.

Investigators said they have reason to believe the suspect checked multiple doors in the neighborhood until he found one unlocked. Officers are going door-to-door in the area to warn citizens.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

