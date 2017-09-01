Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office: Man stabbed during possible armed robbery

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a man was stabbed during a possible armed robbery on Friday.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim was struck with a knife in the arm and the abdomen at a residence on Don Avenue near Sirrine Street . The victim was taken to the emergency room for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office said that there is not currently any information available about a possible suspect.

