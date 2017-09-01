Coroner identifies woman killed in Spartanburg Co. crash - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner identifies woman killed in Spartanburg Co. crash

WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office are investigating a deadly crash on Friday.

The coroner said the collision was a single-vehicle crash on Grogan Road around 11 a.m.

The victim was identified as 53-year-old Judith Lynn Maglori.

Troopers said Maglori was not wearing a seat belt when her vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road and then overturned.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

