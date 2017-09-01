Upstate convict enters guilty plea after shooting up woman's car - FOX Carolina 21

Upstate convict enters guilty plea after shooting up woman's car

Hector Gonzalez (Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center) Hector Gonzalez (Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center)
A Wellford man plead guilty to a federal fire arms charge on Friday.

Hector Tavoris Gonzalez, 30, pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm after sustaining a conviction for a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence. 

On Sept. 11, 2016, the Spartanburg Police Department responded to call on Westview Boulevard in reference to a man firing a gun at a woman.

Gonzalez and the female victim were in an argument that escalated into a physical altercation. Gonzalez fired shots at the car the victim was driving and several bullet holes were observed in the vehicle.

Officers found a Glock .40 caliber pistol Gonzalez had thrown aside after he saw police approaching. 

Gonzalez faces a maximum sentence of ten years in federal prison. He remains in custody. 

