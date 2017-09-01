Governor declares state of emergency to keep gas flowing into NC

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency and issued executive orders Thursday to help maintain gasoline supplies in the state.

He signed Executive Order No. 19 to temporarily waive the cap on maximum hours of service for fuel vehicles traveling through North Carolina, in hopes of moving gasoline supplies more quickly.

He also asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to waive federal regulations to keep gasoline supplies moving through the state, which were granted on Thursday.

In a press release from Cooper, he said some of the state has faced shortages from Hurricane Harvey, which closed many refineries in the storm-ravaged area.

Governor Cooper declared a State of Emergency yesterday to help maintain gasoline supplies for North Carolina: https://t.co/08uMwxZYtm pic.twitter.com/b5d4zDS95V — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) September 1, 2017

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.