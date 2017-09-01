Upstate military mom surprises son at school - FOX Carolina 21

Upstate military mom surprises son at school

Posted:
Jaylin reunited with his mom, Captain Reinka Pruitt. (Source: Spartanburg County School District Six). Jaylin reunited with his mom, Captain Reinka Pruitt. (Source: Spartanburg County School District Six).
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A Spartanburg County student received a sweet surprise during class on Friday.

Jaylin was reunited with his mother, Captain Reinka Pruitt, who has been deployed with the U.S. Army. Jaylin hugged his mom and then showed her everything he's been learning in class. 

Watch the full video of the surprise homecoming below:

