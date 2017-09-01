Firefighters on scene of house fire in Taylors - FOX Carolina 21

Firefighters on scene of house fire in Taylors

Posted: Updated:
Fire on Spearman Drive in Taylors (Sept. 1, 2017/FOX Carolina) Fire on Spearman Drive in Taylors (Sept. 1, 2017/FOX Carolina)
TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Taylors Fire Department said firefighters are battling a house fire on Friday.

Just after 4 p.m., firefighters confirmed they had been on scene at a home on Spearman Drive for approximately 40 minutes.

The Taylors Fire Department said no injuries were reported in the fire, although residents were home at the time.

