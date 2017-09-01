Deputies: Man arrested after more than $500,000 of drugs were se - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Man arrested after more than $500,000 of drugs were seized in Cherokee Co.

Jonathan Blake Willingham (Source: Cherokee County Detention Center). Jonathan Blake Willingham (Source: Cherokee County Detention Center).
GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, a Gaffney man was arrested on Thursday after officers seized $500,000 of contraband. Jonathan Blake Willingham was arrested on six drug trafficking and possession charges. 

Deputies pulled over Willingham after they said he failed to signal and then accelerated in attempt to evade them. Willingham's license was suspended. In their search of Willingham's vehicle, the deputies reported finding: 

  • 476 grams of methamphetamine 
  • More than 28 grams of heroin 
  • Full bottle of Xanax pills 
  • More than 10 grams, but less than 28 grams of marijuana 
  • .45 caliber Springfield pistol

Deputies also seized $2,700 in cash and Willingham's 2013 Dodge Charger. Deputies stated that the investigation is ongoing in an effort to obtain more information regarding additional drug trafficking suspects. 

Willingham is currently being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center. 

