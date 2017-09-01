City of Greenville responds to activist's call to remove Confederate statue

A Confederate monument in downtown Greenville at the center of a weekend protest will stay put, according to the city attorney.

A rally was held near the statue at Springwood Cemetery on Aug. 26 after Bruce Wilson, the founder of Fighting Injustice Together, called for its removal.

In a letter to Greenville City Council, Wilson said the statue would be better suited for the Confederate museum on Boyce Street, arguing that the Heritage Act would not preclude the relocation of it.

Protesters supporting the removal of the statue gathered on Saturday around the monument near Springwood Cemetery to voice their concerns. While they were met with counter-protesters, the rally was peaceful on both sides.

Attorney Michael Pitts issued a letter on Friday to Wilson, saying the statue is not privately-owned and cannot be relocated under the Heritage Act. Pitts said the city maintains the plaza where the statue is located, but the monument itself doesn't require ongoing maintenance.

